B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $12.10. 24,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 26,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

