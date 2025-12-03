BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,782,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 269,648 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25,631.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,620,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 3,022,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,677,000. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,414,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,000,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 783,681 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -143.20 and a beta of 0.91.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

