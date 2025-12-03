BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Trading Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 69,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 15,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2195.

BitFuFu Trading Up 9.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

