Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Trading Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 1,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Up 4.2%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.73.
Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter. Bluerock Homes Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 16.66%.
Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.
