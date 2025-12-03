Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Trading Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 1,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter. Bluerock Homes Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 16.66%.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHM Free Report ) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 2.21% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

