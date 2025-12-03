Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires Shares of 22,303 Brady Corporation $BRC

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,831,000 after buying an additional 148,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,901,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,855.60. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 22,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,677,686.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 575,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,946,750. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 93,230 shares of company stock worth $7,276,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $84.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $405.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

