Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 275.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.81.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $107,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,668.80. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,943.20. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,611 shares of company stock worth $789,132. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EPAM opened at $192.91 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

