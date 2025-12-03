Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,437,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 309.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,714,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,194 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after buying an additional 570,640 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 293,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.63.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Up 5.5%

FMX opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $108.74.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.60 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $1.9982 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $7.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

