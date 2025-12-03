Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. $AOUT

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,107 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.10% of American Outdoor Brands worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4,535.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The firm had revenue of $70.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.