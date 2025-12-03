Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get F5 alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $2,077,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,301.54. The trade was a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,713. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $238.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.27.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F5

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.