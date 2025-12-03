Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,935 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

