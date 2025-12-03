Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,379 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $1,734,742.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,932.33. The trade was a 65.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,621. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.76. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

