Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 23,306 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 72.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

IPG stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

