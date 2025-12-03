Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 271,221 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,221 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 620.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,003.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.