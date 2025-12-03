Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 53,784 Shares of Scholastic Corporation $SCHL

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,784 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.39% of Scholastic worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 819.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 41.5% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scholastic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.18 million, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Scholastic Corporation has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $31.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.08). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholastic Corporation will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -121.21%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

