Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,652,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,451,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,464.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $6,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUFG opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

