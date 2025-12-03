Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Position in Unifirst Corporation $UNF

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unifirst by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifirst in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 474.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unifirst during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifirst by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Unifirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $177.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average of $172.82. Unifirst Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $147.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Unifirst Increases Dividend

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $614.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.02 million. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Unifirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Unifirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Unifirst’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UNF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Unifirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $182.00 price target on Unifirst in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Unifirst from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.75.

Unifirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

