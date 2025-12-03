Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 1,084,471 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084,471 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,745,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,278,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 827,057 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $8,864,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 90.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 565,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $464.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

