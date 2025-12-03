Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 49,781 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. $NKSH

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,781 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, National Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NKSH opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 536.0%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

