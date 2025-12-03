Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 7,153 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Credicorp by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Credicorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $260.75 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $280.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

