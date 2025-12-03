Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes $5.54 Million Position in Movado Group Inc. $MOV

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 363,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 212.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 456,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 426.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 97,566 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 72,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Movado Group by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,707 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOV opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Movado Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Movado Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $186.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

