Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,725 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 186.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,847,000 after acquiring an additional 58,991,632 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,950,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,045,000 after purchasing an additional 575,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,001,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,719,000 after purchasing an additional 395,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,220,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,406,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,918 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 10.82. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen acquired 10,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,609.52. This trade represents a 34.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood bought 52,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $500,009.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 619,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,945.04. This trade represents a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $700,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

