Bravo Mining (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.6530 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 23,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 31,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Bravo Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

