Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.8210. 1,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 3.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Bridgewater Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

