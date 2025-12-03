Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 8,612 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,466,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 28.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after acquiring an additional 496,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wix.com by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.75. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $216.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Wix.com from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

