Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 and last traded at GBX 0.51. 100,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 983,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53.

Celsius Resources Stock Down 2.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £15.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

About Celsius Resources

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.

