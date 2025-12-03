Choreo LLC Acquires 3,764 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $307.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.