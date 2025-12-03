Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.0560. Approximately 64,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 68,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

