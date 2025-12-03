Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.0560. Approximately 64,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 68,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.
