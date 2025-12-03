Columbia Select Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Columbia Select Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.31. 10,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 9,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Columbia Select Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Select Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Select Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Select Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Select Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Select Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Select Technology ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 186,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 55,181 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Select Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

