ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.1150. Approximately 5,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.04 million during the quarter.

ConnectOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

