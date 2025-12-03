Core & Main, Inc. $CNM Stock Position Lowered by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,371,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,841,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Core & Main by 14.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,857,000 after buying an additional 244,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

