Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 3.6% Following Weak Earnings

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $171.13 and last traded at $171.13. 10,098,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 5,469,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.60.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRDO. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities upgraded Credo Technology Group to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.85.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $9,018,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,998,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,689,624.78. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 112,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $15,558,556.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 458,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,389,299.60. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 165.30 and a beta of 2.63.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

