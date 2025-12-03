Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,778 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Cytokinetics worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 11,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 37.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,053.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $559,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,534.20. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $323,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,453.09. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,298. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

