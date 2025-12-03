David Udell Sells 4,300 Shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,836. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Udell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, David Udell sold 3,010 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $472,570.00.

On Friday, November 7th, David Udell sold 4,131 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $624,194.10.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, David Udell sold 4,051 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $161.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

