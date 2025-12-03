Dino Robusto Sells 6,250 Shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 668,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,346,688.96. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dino Robusto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $289,062.50.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $306,250.00.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40. CNA Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after buying an additional 585,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 409.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,107,000 after buying an additional 486,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CNA Financial by 578.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 495,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,072,000 after buying an additional 422,737 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,090,000 after buying an additional 415,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

