EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 183,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 253,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,807 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned approximately 0.84% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.