Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 44,754 DaVita Inc. $DVA

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.29. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.97 and a twelve month high of $179.60.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a negative return on equity of 13,370.89% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

