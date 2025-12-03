Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.