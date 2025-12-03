Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 22,493 Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 27.5% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Stock Performance
NYSE GRMN opened at $197.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.28. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Garmin
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.