Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 61,493 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $396,014.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,920,778 shares in the company, valued at $89,649,810.32. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 127,938 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $817,523.82.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 235,971 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $1,505,494.98.

On Monday, November 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 227,803 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,400,988.45.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 100 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $649.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 24,453 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $158,944.50.

On Monday, October 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,403 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $401,738.15.

On Friday, October 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 46,696 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $278,308.16.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 154,383 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $924,754.17.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 144,266 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $887,235.90.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 109,675 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $690,952.50.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 7.2%

VIR stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $783.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.47). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 2,963.54%.The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 153.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VIR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

