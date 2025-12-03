Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.1810. Approximately 262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.
Even Herd Long Short ETF Stock Down 0.4%
The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.
Even Herd Long Short ETF Company Profile
The Even Herd Long Short ETF (EHLS) is an exchange-traded fund. EHLS was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Even Herd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Even Herd Long Short ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Even Herd Long Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Even Herd Long Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.