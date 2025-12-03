Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.1810. Approximately 262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Company Profile

The Even Herd Long Short ETF (EHLS) is an exchange-traded fund. EHLS was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Even Herd.

