Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.0550. 60,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 33,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Get Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $200,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 105.0% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000.

(Get Free Report)

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.