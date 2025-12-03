Fenbo (NASDAQ:FEBO) Trading Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.7130 and last traded at $0.7130. Approximately 1,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7350.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fenbo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Report on Fenbo
Fenbo Stock Performance
Fenbo Company Profile
Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fenbo
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.