Fenbo (NASDAQ:FEBO) Trading Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.7130 and last traded at $0.7130. Approximately 1,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7350.

Get Fenbo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fenbo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on Fenbo

Fenbo Stock Performance

Fenbo Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

(Get Free Report)

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.