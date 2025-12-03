Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 162,106 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4,784.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,106 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $25,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,363,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000.

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,926.58. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,810. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $194.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.24. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.05%.The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

