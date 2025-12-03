Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,308 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF $SUSC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.00% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 55,910 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,879,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,120,000 after acquiring an additional 209,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

