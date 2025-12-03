Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 697,214 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,867 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 697,214 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $23,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,839 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,280 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

NYSE LEVI opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

