Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Winmark Corporation $WINA

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 147.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Winmark from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.02, for a total value of $430,277.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,757.98. The trade was a 56.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.11, for a total value of $500,532.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,694.60. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $412.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.30. Winmark Corporation has a one year low of $295.79 and a one year high of $527.37.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.20). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 48.84%.The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

