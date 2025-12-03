Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,808 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $44,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $163,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,930,000 after buying an additional 957,295 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $91,698,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 179.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,287,000 after buying an additional 553,864 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 target price on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $112.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. Owens Corning Inc has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $205.75.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.25%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

