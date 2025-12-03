Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 60,078 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,078 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Cheesecake Factory worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

CAKE stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $907.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

