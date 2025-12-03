Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 9,730 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $43,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Webster Financial by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 56.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 50.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 81.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at $917,172.52. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,857,302.40. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,380 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:WBS opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

