Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,413 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $26,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 656,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after buying an additional 1,273,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

